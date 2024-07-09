Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for July 9, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Temperance Your ability to adapt helps you through tough times. You might not like every situation, but your positive attitude and perseverance help you get through the dark times and reach the light again. As hard times won’t last forever. Read your daily tarot prediction for July 9, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You might want to keep pushing forward, but rest is important too. Today's tarot card reminds you that taking a break is also productive. You need rest to be your best self. Take this time to relax and recharge before your next big move. You’re not a machine, but a human being.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Be patient and keep working hard. Good things take time to grow. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t see results right away. Focus on building a strong foundation, and everything will bloom in time. Know what you value and build on that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are nurturing by nature, and this card encourages you to use that quality. Look around your community and see where you can offer support or advice, especially to those younger than you. Your experiences can help others, even if it’s just by being there to listen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You’re juggling many things right now, and it’s keeping you busy. Trust your instincts for quick decisions. You have the ability to handle these situations as long as you balance your energy and resources well. Focus on what you can control, like your thoughts and priorities, and find inner peace.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

An ending often means a new beginning. Take this time to grieve what’s ending and make space for what’s coming next. Believe that what lies ahead is better than what’s behind. Cherish the past but look forward to the future. Your ability to see the future helps you achieve it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

You have good intentions, but you might need someone to help you stay on track. Your desire for change is strong, but old habits are hard to break. Having a friend to support you can help you stick to your goals. Reach out to friends to join you in good habits.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Good things take time. Like crops need time, sunlight, and rain to grow, you need patience and effort for your goals to come to fruition. Appreciate the challenges in your life as they help you grow stronger. Take care of all aspects of your life to support your growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It’s time to evaluate how you’re spending your time. Make sure your efforts align with your goals. You might be focusing on less important tasks. Reflect on your priorities and focus on what’s truly important to manage your responsibilities effectively.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are capable and strong. This card reminds you of the qualities of strength, confidence, and leadership within you. Now is a great time to align yourself with your true potential. Believe in your abilities and work towards becoming the best version of yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Good news and a refreshing change are coming your way. You might receive an invitation or some promising news soon. Someone with a fresh, optimistic outlook might inspire you to reconnect with your youthful joy. Return to simplicity and joy to renew your spirit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You can rise above challenges, even when others don’t. This card celebrates your victories and growth and encourages you to maintain your integrity. Keep your positive approach to life and handle others with grace. This is also a good time to address inner conflicts and find peace within yourself.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general assumptions only. For any guidance, seek help from an astrology expert).