Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for March 12, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The Tower It might feel like a big disappointment when things don't go as planned. But guess what? It's actually a chance for you to do what you've wanted to do all along. You know, like when you're playing a game, and one door closes, but another opens up. That's what's happening here! So, take this opportunity to chase after your dreams without anything holding you back. Read your daily tarot prediction for March 12, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: reversed The Lovers

Have you ever felt tempted to do something you know you shouldn't? Maybe it's like seeing and wanting a shiny toy, even though you already have plenty of toys at home. If you're feeling tempted in your relationship, it's important to talk to your partner about it. Instead of sneaking around and doing things you might regret later, it's better to be honest and talk things out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Sometimes telling the truth can be hard, especially when you know it might hurt someone's feelings. It's like when you have to tell your friend that they have broccoli stuck in their teeth – you know they might feel embarrassed, but they should know. So, even though it might be tough, try to be honest with your friends. Just make sure to be gentle and kind when you do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Life can be pretty tough sometimes, right? It's like trying to solve a really tricky puzzle, and you're not sure where to start. But guess what? Sometimes laughter can be the best medicine. Instead of getting all serious and upset when things go wrong, try to find the funny side. You might be surprised at how much better it makes you feel!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Have you ever had a big dream – like becoming a famous astronaut or winning a gold medal at the Olympics? Having big dreams is awesome, but it's also important to remember that you might need some help along the way. That's what this card is all about – dreaming big and sharing your dreams with others. So, don't be afraid to ask for help when needed!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Reversed Nine of Wands

Life is full of ups and downs, like a roller coaster. Sometimes things might feel tough, like you're stuck in a dark tunnel and can't see the light at the end. But guess what? Things won't be like this forever. Eventually, the tough times will pass, and you'll become stronger on the other side. Just hang in there and keep believing in yourself!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Do you ever feel like you don't quite fit in with what everyone else is doing? Maybe your family has certain beliefs or traditions that don't feel right to you. Well, that's okay! You don't have to do things just because everyone else does them. This card is about staying true to yourself, even if it means going against the crowd. So, don't be afraid to be yourself and follow your path.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Sometimes when we're desperate for a change, we might not think things through as carefully as we should. It's like jumping into a swimming pool without checking to see if there's water in it first – not a great idea! This card is a reminder to slow down and think things through before making big decisions. Pay attention to any warning signs or red flags along the way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Reversed Ace of Wands

You know that feeling when you're all set to do something awesome, but things just don't quite go according to plan? It's like having a cool toy, but the batteries are dead, so you can't play with it. This card is all about – feeling ready to take on the world, but maybe not quite being there yet. It's okay to step back and wait for the right moment to make your move.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Do you ever feel like you're searching for something but are not quite sure what it is? Maybe you're looking for a sense of security or happiness. Well, the good news is that you can find it – you just have to figure out what it looks like. Take some time to think about what makes you happy and fulfilled, and then go after it with everything you've got!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Have you ever felt sad about something that happened in the past? Maybe you miss a friend who moved away, or you're still upset about your fight with someone you care about. Feeling sad sometimes is okay – it's a natural part of life. Just remember that it's also important to let yourself heal and move forward, so you can make room for new and happier experiences.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Do you ever get a feeling deep down inside that something is right or wrong, even if you can't explain why? That's your intuition talking! Sometimes our intuition knows things that our brains haven't figured out yet. So, if you have a gut feeling about something, it's important to pay attention to it. Trust yourself and follow your instincts – they'll usually lead you in the right direction.