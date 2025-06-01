Every day carries its own unique energy, and the Tarot serves as a mirror, helping you navigate this energy with clarity and intention. Whether you are looking for guidance, reassurance, or focus, the cards reveal subtle truths that can support your journey. Tune in to your intuition, trust it, and allow the insights to unfold. Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for June 1, 2025(Freepik)

Aries Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Taking charge with grace is the call of the day. Emotions might rise high, so rather than rushing to react, do so confidently and patiently. You have more control than you give yourself credit for. In fact, your serene state might guide others through chaos. There might be a test of your energy today; don't lose your balance. Be steady and grounded, and let your actions do all the talking instead of your emotions. There's movement today, but don’t feel stuck. Go along with the flow rather than resisting it.

Lucky Tip: Drink water before tough talks.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Things may feel like coming to a standstill, but the pause today is some sort of divine intervention. Step away; change your outlook, and you will see. Let go of control, and life will unfold in its own timing within space. You may be pushing a problem, and it could just solve itself if you leave an opening. Do not push through; silence will speak back. You are not being held up; you are being directed on a better pathway. Trust the slower pace; it works for you.

Lucky Tip: Light a diya during sunrise.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Answers today will lie in the voice of your silence. You do not need to explain or prove anything that your heart already knows. Unrelated things may come to light, and you will remain calm. Watch instead of grey action. Intuition is your best tool right now. Trust it more than usual. Let silence lead where logic can't. What you sense today is real, and there is no need for anyone to confirm that.

Lucky Tip: Wear something white or silver.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: The Fool

Today brings with it new energy. The old noise will fall away when you begin to dance to your own tune. Try new things, even if uncertain. There will be doubters who will say you are moving in the wrong direction; do not let it hinder your pace of life. Begin outright with an empty sack of burden. An entirely new rhythm is knocking for attention. Do not overlook it. It's not about being perfect; it's about being free.

Lucky Tip: Hum a happy tune today.

Leo Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: Strength

This day reminds you that true power is peace, not pressure. If you find that things are too hard, step aside. The more you push, the more resistance you will meet. Just breathe and let go for a while. Your withdrawal will bring in better results than any big-blown reaction ever could. Others might look toward you for answers, but you need not bear it all. Let in peace when you let go of trying. Trust- there is great strength in surrender.

Lucky Tip: Sit under the sun for clarity.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: The Star

You bring calm when there is worry. Today, someone close to you may require your softly spoken words or quiet strength. Don’t downplay the healing power of your presence. You may feel like you're just helping, but your presence is actually shifting more energy than you might imagine. Be gentle with yourself, too. This day should not be about fixing it all, but merely being there for real. Your energy is full of hope—use this wisely and kindly.

Lucky Tip: Offer water to the Tulsi plant.

Libra Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: Justice

What annoys you today may be showing you something of deeper origin. Pause for a moment before entering a fit of frustration and ask yourself what truth is trying to convey here. Maybe it's about boundary issues, maybe it's about respect. Either way, the matter of justice is now in focus. Don't avoid confrontation; meet it with equanimity. You can choose to be gracious while laying down your ground. This irritation is meant to be a mirror; look closer.

Lucky Tip: Speak your thoughts calmly, not loudly.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Today ask you to protect your peace. Not every drama should be granted your time or energy. You are not to carry the emotional weight for others. Step back if you must—silence avails more clarity than an argument. Your soul seeks solitude, not noise. Those are the sounds to listen to from within. You are being led inward, and that is where the answers will be found. It is okay not to answer all calls.

Lucky Tip: Spend ten quiet minutes with yourself.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: Temperance

The day asks to slow the pace and honour your intent. Do not obsess over the final result; merely stay true to the purpose. Nothing has to be done all at once. A gentle step forward speaks louder than an all-out sprint. Let balance prosper, rather than pressure. Trying is enough for you to be. Let energy flow with grace and don't chase outcomes: today, whatever feels good and honest will lead one to inner peace.

Lucky Tip: Light a candle with clear thought.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: Death

Entering in now is change, and out the door must go what does not feel like home anymore-thoughts, habits, even opinions. Just to cling on for safety, the ending must not be given. There is something more genuine being cleared. Trust that what comes out is not a loss, but a gain in clearing. Allow yourself to grow into much more than you have ever been defined by: today, simply allow the radiant beauty of letting go. Indeed, and through choice, step into your truth.

Lucky Tip: Clean one corner of your room.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: The Moon

Something lurks beneath the underwater surface. Do not rush; your insight awaits in the stillness. A small voice is whispering inside of you; you need to stop for a few minutes to listen. Let the feelings arise without the cloud of judgment. You do not need to have an answer now. Trust the mystery and sit with it. Reflection is actually going to trigger a mighty change. What seems a muddle will shortly become clear.

Lucky Tip: Write down your dreams before breakfast.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope Today for June 01, 2025

Tarot Card: The Empress

You need not choose between softness and strength. Both exist within you. Your emotions are not weakness; they are your magic. Nurture yourself and nurture others. Engage in actions guided by love, beauty, and kindness. You shine in your innate energy, and others feel it. Do not hide your gentleness anymore. Today is for an unapologetic acceptance of who you are. Compassion stands strong, too.

Lucky Tip: Wear something that feels comfortable.

