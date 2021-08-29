Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus, you are a strong-minded individual and you love to get your work done without any slowdowns. You patiently handle tough situations and come up trumps in the end. Although you sometimes tend to become self-centered while doing a task, you still remain outgoing and generous when it comes to providing assistance to others in need. Avoid being stubborn and getting into misunderstandings with your loved ones more often to lead a stress-free life. You take a keen interest in worldly pleasures and enjoy your life one step at a time!

Taurus Finance Today

Those in search of a new opportunity to expand their business horizons will find lady luck smiling on them today. A new proposal or partnership is likely to crop up, giving you enough scope to invest your money in a new and profitable venture.

Taurus Family Today

Your family front will remain excellent today. A suitable and highly respected marriage proposal for a family youngster will send waves of excitement in the entire household. Make the most of the happy time together.

Taurus Career Today

Today, your professional life will be satisfactory but you might feel stuck in the rut. You will be distracted from work and it will start piling up in the coming days. Try to wrap it up as early as possible.

Taurus Health Today

With increasing workload at the workplace, you will feel stressed and worried, which indirectly, will affect your health. Trying out a new exercise routine and learning new meditation techniques to improve your concentration power, will help you calm yourself.

Taurus Love Life Today

Some of you are likely to start a new romantic relationship with an old friend. With the nature of relationship now changed, you need to focus more on the positive aspects of your beloved and look for compatibility in the bond.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon





