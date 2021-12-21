Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Take time to balance the situation

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Don’t underestimate the powerful calm after the storm; the place where your spirit evolves the most. The place where miracles are made. Keep following the trail of energy that sparks joy in your soul. Your vibes are valuable, boundaries are indestructible, time is precious. Connect to your present and future energies; and the universe will never fail to make them arrive on time. Light energies are likely to fill your heart and your soul will be at peace. A good day to travel and find the answers you have been looking for.

Taurus Finance Today

The investment you made may turn out to be a deadbeat. Your risk may cost you a pretty penny. You may face a troubled day on the financial front. Take a break and think about where and what went wrong. Take time to first find and then balance the situation.

Taurus Family Today

You may have different opinions on things but don’t let it allow you to judge others and form opinions about them. Your pre assumed judgments may make things a little difficult to be understood. It may even lead to slight tension and by which you will feel a little troubled. Let the things calm down on their own and don’t push, as it may lead to further problems.

Taurus Career Today

You may not lead a project for the day. Acting too safe will never make you the “first one”. Remember to go with the choice that scares you the most as it is the one that will help you grow the most.

Taurus Health Today

You may feel restless, uneasy and irritated all day long. Listen more and try ignoring unimportant matters. Remember it’s ok to feel sad and depressed sometimes. Having feelings doesn’t make you a negative person. It makes you human.

Taurus Love Life Today

In becoming the couple that is “meant to be” or what others say an “ideal match” remember. You may have to be the one to go through everything that is meant to tear you but will push you to come out even stronger than before. Face the greatest obstacle together and you may have the good times ahead.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

