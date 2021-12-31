Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 31: Stay polite and cheerful

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Stars today suggests that when others judge you although you may approve will always feel hurtful and you may even belittle yourself. Don’t take judgements seriously and let them sting down deep. Be confident with your decisions and nothing else matters. You may feel a little confused, puzzled or disoriented but don’t let the thorns stop you from praising the roses. Clarity always settles in and the fog is lifted at the end.

Taurus Finance Today

Avoid taking risks related to monetary matters today. If having some plans to invest in property then it’s a good time but remember to not land yourself in debt. Your own earning can satisfy you in the end. Don’t be greedy as it can increase your bank balance.

Taurus Family Today

“Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart” and you may never fail to keep the bond strong with your family. Trust and support of family are the pillars of your strength. Pay attention to their happiness too.

Taurus Career Today

Your understanding of the words, “risk something or sit forever with your dreams” is what has made you attain the position you are in today. Stay polite and cheerful to the ones around you. Be a role model for others on the work front and it will earn you points too. Keep working hard and nothing can make you appear dull.

Taurus Health Today

Good health comes with a good mood and healthy eating. If you feel lazy doing exercises go for a dance or fun activity. You may choose to go hiking, cycling etc. with someone. This may keep you healthy as well as make your mood light and your smile more bright.

Taurus Love Life Today

Don’t always carry the torch for somebody. Sometimes you need to be in light too. Choose someone who knows how to lighten your path on the dark days. Don’t feel shy sharing your actual feelings with your partner as this may make your bond more strong.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

