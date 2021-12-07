Taurus Daily Horoscope for December 7: Keep calm!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Dear Taurus, you represent everything as your symbol 'bull' suggests, strength and the power to stay grounded. You are known for your calm until it is disturbed. You do not want to be bothered unnecessarily, else your anger is nothing less than a bull chasing red cloth. You focus on your business people around you and are aware of this fact. You reflect confidence and reliability that makes it easier to confide in you. You are loyal and trustworthy to the people you hold closest to your heart, people can expect a good/loyal friend within you. You are not usually comfortable with change. If you found yourself acting stubborn around something, try and take a good look at the scenario again to convince yourself.

Taurus Finance Today

Money is the most valued resource in your eyes. You value and take care of yourself deeply. Take ownership as you might need to give a bit of advice or lend some money to someone for help.

Taurus Family Today

Home is the place where you feel the safest. It looks like an excellent day to take time out. Spend some time with your family. You will feel relaxed and stress-free if you do this.

Taurus Career Today

Please, acknowledge the recent changes in your professional life. The shift is likely to happen. All you need to do is adapt and pick up your pace. Take firm decisions and stick to them.

Taurus Health Today

You do act lazy sometimes. It is the day to break the patterns. Stop procrastinating your health check-ups. See a doctor, schedule an appointment. Staying fit will keep your energies and mood balanced today.

Taurus Love Life Today

You intend to enjoy your time with someone near to your heart. You will play the rock for your partner today. Support and words of affirmations will make it even more beautiful.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

