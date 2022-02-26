Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope for February 26: You'll face some disputes in family fro
Taurus Daily Horoscope for February 26: You'll face some disputes in family fro

  • Dear Taurus, try to be more open, develop new perspectives and be more empathetic towards people. Not everyone will share your views.
Whatever you do should solely be focused on your mental health.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) 

 

Focus on making major changes to suit your life goals and personality. They may be big ones but will take some time to yield desired results. Try to be more open, develop new perspectives and be more empathetic towards people. Not everyone will share your views. Don’t box yourself in, remove mental blocks and appreciate anything new that comes your way. Family life may be tense taking up a lot of your attention. Do not forget to energize yourself first. Ask for help wherever you need, from colleagues, partners or friends. No battle is won alone. Someone who hurt you in the past may seek repentance or a second chance. Whatever you do should solely be focused on your mental health. Real-estate is a good avenue if you trust the source and have completely researched from all angles. You can plan long trip and rejuvenate before jumping into any long-term commitments.

 

Taurus Finance Today 

 

Make all financial or economic decisions only after consulting an experienced person. Budget may get disturbed due to unforeseen costs. Proceed with care in investing sectors related to agriculture or automation.

 

Taurus Family Today 

 

Family life may see unrest as disputes may go on for some time. It is important to keep your cool but also express your views and needs. You can’t bear the burden of everyone’s emotional needs alone.

 

Taurus Career Today 

 

People are likely to come to you for professional guidance today. All your decisions with respect to strategies to complete work may gain positive reception. Traders and businessmen may also benefit from fluctuating market scenarios and avail benefit of the same.

 

Taurus Health Today 

 

Old health issues may start to improve and respond to a new course of medicine. Develop a strict health regime urgently. Good health will keep your mood positive which is likely to reflect in all your activities.  

 

Taurus Love Life Today 

 

Couples are likely to enjoy each other’s support even if they are not in close proximity. Single people may find solace and support in the arms of an acquaintance. Married couples would enjoy romantic moments in between mundane activities throughout the day.

 

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

Saturday, February 26, 2022
