Taurus Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: We see good returns!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Hey Taurus, you are known to have the ability to ground your energy in the most efficient ways. Do not forget to rest as well, its essential for a healthy body and sound mind. The best way to do it is to rush for comfort. Reconnect with your friends or binge-watch your favorite movie and series. Invite someone to your place or visit your loved ones. Do these three - Cook, Eat and Repeat!

Taurus Finance Today

We know you value money and materialist goods. To have a good grasp on it, learn how manifestation works; attract and wish for a balance of finance and work in your day-to-day life. Save yourself from unnecessary purchase, it may hamper your financial stability.

Taurus Family Today

You will get the opportunity to enjoy your day with your family. Have fun and find reasons to show appreciation to your loved ones. A piece of good news may cheer up the house environment for you.

Taurus Career Today

Are you confused, Taurus? You feel a lack of interest and fulfillment at your workplace. Are you feeling like an outcast and trying to find something more resonating? If yes, then anything that is stopping you is your resistance towards change Remember, only change is the constant thing. Don't be afraid and free yourself for endless possibilities out there.

Taurus Health Today

Dear Taurus, your health front is looking good. Something that everyone needs to learn from you is that you are a master of self-care. You know how to do it inside out and take care of yourself. That's why you are glowing and shining today like you always do.

Taurus Love Life Today

You are in no mood for a heart-to-heart conversation with a significant one. However, your partner expects highly of you. So, buckle up and charm your way into the set.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

