Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 7: Be Mindful of your expenses!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The day brings some challenges for you to tackle, but you may not be motivated enough to face them. Do not make delays as better prospects that have come your way today might not stay for long. You may have to manage people at work, which is likely to give you an upper hand in mastering tough situations. Laziness needs to be avoided at all costs to prevent failures in life. You need to get out of your comfort zone and start working for a better tomorrow. The time is right to channelize your positive energies into good work. Towards the end of the day, you might feel the need to reinvent yourself, make suitable changes in your life and realize your goals, which is likely to help you surge ahead on the road to success.

Taurus Finance Today

On the financial front, your regular source of income is likely to be affected due to your rising expenses. You need to be mindful of your spendthrift nature or you could incur losses. Some profits are foreseen from an unexpected source.

Taurus Family Today

Your domestic front may see mixed results. There could be a lack of love at home due to everybody’s busy schedules. Trivial matters may cause clashes. You need to be patient and resolve conflicts to restore normalcy at home.

Taurus Career Today

The day does not seem very bright on your professional front. You might not achieve fruits of your labour, as bosses may favour subordinates over you. However, you are likely to be rewarded with a bonus for your diligence.

Taurus Health Today

You may have mixed results on health front today. You may remain fit and fine but a few underlying conditions might need immediate attention. A good diet, sporting activities and regular meditation are likely to bring overall wellness.

Taurus Love Life Today

Love is likely to be in the air for single individuals. Mutual affection between the two of you may increase and you may gain your beloved’s trust. However, instead of rushing into it, take things slow to make your love life last long.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

