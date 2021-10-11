Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Stars are in your favour today!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This is a wonderful day and everything seems to be in order. Your short temper may make you pay on the professional front, so try to be patient in order to focus on your work and avoid any sort of issue at work. You will feel good about yourself as you have overcome all issues on the family front. Some will enjoy good health and plan something exciting on the domestic front.

Wondering how stars have planned your day, let’s explore!

Taurus Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition. If you are expecting excellent returns from a property deal, then you will also be lucky today as stars in your favour. Previous investments will also yield good returns. Money loaned to someone may also be returned but only without interest.

Taurus Family Today

Domestic harmony will certainly lift up your mood. Your parents may need you so try to spend time with them. Some may plan to visit close relatives. Be grateful to family members as they play an important role in maintaining peace and harmony on the domestic front.

Taurus Career Today

Focus on what’s in hand in order to keep things moving smoothly on the professional front. Aiming for a job in your dream companies can leave you high and dry. Stay confident about the decisions you take on the work front today.

Taurus Health Today

You will enjoy good health and feel energetic. Your enthusiasm will allow you to focus on other exciting things in life. Some may get good deals on a fitness equipment

Taurus Love Life Today

Love is in the air for some. You will feel loved and pampered by your lover. It's a good day to plan something to make this day memorable. Those engaged can be busy working out dates and venue for marriage.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Crimson

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874