Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 22: Stop being moody!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, workload management should be your top priority. There will be times when you will be flooded with unexpected responsibilities which, if not managed properly, can create an imbalance in work and family life. Be clear with yourself about what you really want in the long and short term. You can be moody at times and your bluntness causes unnecessary difficulties. Remain level-headed all day to reap the fruits of your diligence and hard work. Spend time with others and listen to what they have to say, you will benefit a lot from someone's wise counsel. An inheritance or some other source of unexpected money will help resolve any debt issues you are facing. Students should participate in extracurricular activities to maintain their focus.

Taurus Finance Today

Those in business can look forward to a period of favourable monetary returns as past decisions will start giving results. Today, you are likely to undertake new projects and ventures which will consolidate your financial position.

Taurus Family Today

Your elder siblings will help you in a family matter and you will be able to get rid of past stress and differences, bringing happiness for family elders. A matrimonial match for the eligible family member will bring joy for all members.

Taurus Career Today

The working environment may suffer due to low confidence. So, believe in your ideas; success will soon follow. A contract or plans need your signature before moving forward; don't overlook minor, yet important details.

Taurus Health Today

You will enjoy good mental and physical health. However, a family elder's health needs to be carefully watched and all precautions are advised.

Taurus Love Life Today

Now is the time to keep an eye out for someone special. A new romantic liaison will bring joy to your life. Your married life will be harmonious and your bonding with your significant other will improve.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

