Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 6: It's an auspicious time to invest!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

It is a day for making radical changes to improve your daily affairs and routine lifestyle. You will have unlimited occasions to develop your personal and your professional skills. Everything is likely to fall in place as per your designs. You should use this opportunity to tackle or conclude as many issues as possible and be prepared for more stressful or difficult circumstances that may arise in the future. Do not adopt a negative attitude during discussions, or you may come to regret it later on. Keep aside your uncompromising attitude and listen to what others may have to say. You will come to value their inputs in the long run.

Taurus Finance Today

You are likely to receive monetary profits from unexpected quarters, which will take care of your rising expenses. This is an auspicious time to invest surplus capital in profitable avenues to reap its benefits later on.

Taurus Family Today

Today might bring some troubled times on the domestic front for you; but as the day progresses, situations will return to normal. Your children will be one of the reasons to brighten your family atmosphere.

Taurus Career Today

An envious colleague at work might disrupt your plans of submitting an assignment on time. Bring this to your bosses' notice before situations worsen on the professional front. Act swiftly and tactfully to solve problems at the workplace.

Taurus Health Today

Apart from weather-induced allergies, you will maintain good health. Your Pilates exercises will show their positive result on your physical health and your yoga techniques will calm your mind. You will enjoy a sense of overall wellbeing.

Taurus Love Life Today

A social outing will turn into a romantic affair as you are likely to meet someone interesting today. However, give the new relationship some consideration before falling head over heels in love with your new romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026