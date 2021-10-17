Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 17: Stars are on brighter side

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus is generally chilled out and is laid back to situations. Taureans are independent and self-reliant and they prefer to make their own luck. A Taurus is usually approached for advices. When problems arise you can count on them for a healthy dose of common sense. They have a good sense of humor too. Taurus can be impatient and do not like to be made to wait. They do not limit themselves for anything. Venus being your ruling planet, you could be obsessed with the material things of the world. Each day is special and certainly this day can fetch you a great property deal or an appreciative appraisal in your company. Your domestic front looks impressive and may hold a pleasant surprise in this festive season.

Taurus Finance Today

If you are struggling with managing your finance and are planning to sell your property, then you may proceed with your plans, as your stars are on the brighter side. as your stars are on the brighter side.

Taurus Family Today

You may have unplanned detours on the way to your destination, which is going to make your day memorable with your family. So do not limit yourself to conventional travelling.

Taurus Career Today

People who are throwing their genuine efforts to get a job are likely to be hired. You may also expect a good package from your Company. Your way of handling the team may be appreciated.

Taurus Health Today

People having ailments are likely to find some relief. Hospitalized people may have to wait for few more days to get back home. Others are likely to have a stable health condition.

Taurus Love Life Today

Little things can bring great joy to you. In a rush to achieve your long-term goals, do not miss the pleasantness of the present. Sometimes you must pause and feel the love that you are offered.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

