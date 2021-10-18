Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 18: New opportunities coming

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Controlled by Venus, you are considered the most attractive among the zodiac children. You are passionate, elegant, loving and honest- the attributes that people respect you. You have a strong desire for great things, which makes you strive harder than the rest. You are not scared of putting hard and intense labour to achieve your goals. Being a bull sign, you are opinionated, head-strong and is not easy to move you from your determination. Work hard to complete your pending assignments. Do one task at a time so that you do not fall under stress demons. Avoid being stubborn and getting into misunderstandings with your loved ones. Do not travel as the outcome will be negative. No mishaps predicted but you may fall sick during short trips.

Taurus Finance Today

Today you need not to worry about dealing in financial transactions, as you are likely to gain profits and returns. Be mentally and emotionally prepared for the surprises. If you want to expand your business or looking for new opportunities, all will come pouring in right in your life.

Taurus Family Today

Your family front will remain good today. Your sibling may get a marriage proposal, which will change the entire ambiance of your house. People will celebrate and share the good news with others.

Taurus Career Today

Your professional life will be satisfactory but you might feel stuck during work. There can be distractions and work may pile up. All you need to do is stay focused.

Taurus Health Today

Overall, your health will be very good- your body, mind and soul will be in sync. Try a new exercise routine and learn new meditation techniques to improve your concentration. Take a break from your life and enjoy outdoors.

Taurus Love Life Today

Some of you will begin a romantic relationship with an old friend. Your partner will understand you that will make your relationship more fulfilling. A merry time waits for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

