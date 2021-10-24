Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 24: Financial front will be rough

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Controlled by Venus, you are considered the most attractive among the zodiac children. You are passionate, elegant, loving and honest- the attributes that people respect you. You have a strong desire for great things, which makes you strive harder than the rest. You are not scared of putting hard and intense labor to achieve your goals. Being a bull sign, you are opinionated, head-strong and is not easy to move you from your determination. You probably are unaware of the immense potential that lies within you because you have not yet explored different things. Once you explore and acknowledge what you possess, you will be surprised. There are high chances that you can go on a trip on a tropical beach vacation.

Taurus Finance Today

You may find a good financial opportunity slipping from your hands as you may not have enough cash to invest in the scheme. Be careful of your money as your situation seems a bit shaky. Keeping a tab on overspending might help you to save for emergency needs.

Taurus Family Today

Your family front is likely to remain balanced today. Your sibling may get a marriage proposal, which will change the entire ambiance of your house. Those staying away from the family may plan a vacation together.

Taurus Career Today

It may be hard for you to focus on your work because you feel tired of working and also tired of looking at the pile of files on your desk. There is nothing to be so worried about. If you are planning to expand your franchises or branches, hold that thought for a while.

Taurus Health Today

Do not get disheartened if health doesn’t appear to be too fit today. If possible, take ample rest today and tomorrow you will be back in action. Avoid consuming cold things or it may affect your throat. Take good care of yourself in the changing season.

Taurus Love Life Today

Some of you will begin a romantic relationship with an old friend. Your partner will understand you that will make your relationship more fulfilling. A merry time waits for you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

