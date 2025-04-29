Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Apr 29, 2025, predicts minor financial issues

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos dictate things Catch up with some exciting moments in love. Despite challenges, you will do professionally well. Opt for safe and smart financial investments & health is good. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2025: You may even buy a car in the second part of the day.

Be sensitive in the relationship and share emotions without a barrier. The official performance along with finance and health are also outstanding today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There will be occasions when the love affair may go haywire. Some disturbances in the form of egos or previous affairs may come up and it is crucial to resolve them carefully. Today, you may also have a date and it is crucial to propose in the best way you can, in the most unique, fun, and charming way. Some relationships will see the influence of an external factor such as a friend or relative which may complicate things today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking up new assignments today. The target will be tight and you need to work tirelessly today to achieve the goal. Keep a low profile today but take care to not unsettle the relationship with the seniors. There will be occasions when you may be required to display your potential. Some professionals will put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. Businessmen should be careful about new ventures and it is also good to wait for a day to launch a new concept.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. You will succeed in getting good returns from previous investments and it is also good to have a proper financial plan. Take the help of an expert. You may settle a monetary issue with a friend or relative. Some seniors will also pick the day to divide the wealth among children. You may even buy a car in the second part of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

N major medical issue will hurt you today. Those who are traveling should be careful to carry a medical kit. Do not take the office pressure to home and spend the evening at a park or along with the family where you be rejuvenated. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)