 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 6, 2024 predicts robust health
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 6, 2024 predicts robust health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 06, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for April 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Handle wealth responsibly.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve the relationship issues to stay happy.

Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy. Professionally, growth opportunities will hit the door. Both finance and health will also be good. Devote more time to love and also be serious about professional responsibilities. Minor ruckus in the love life needs an immediate solution. Handle wealth responsibly. Health is also good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Minor troubles may take place in the love affair. Some Taurus natives will feel cheated in love and it is crucial to be mature in dealing with such a crisis. Single natives may find someone interesting and this will also lead to the beginning of a new love affair. You should also provide space to the partner and do not impose your ideas which may hamper the relationship. Some love affairs will require more communication and this is vital in long-distance affairs.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You will afford new challenges at the workplace. Prove your diligence by taking up new tasks. Express your ideas freely at meetings as they will be approved. Be concerned about the team as your behavior will work out during appraisals. You may be given the task to negotiate with a client and utilize this as an option to prove your mettle. Businessmen handling textiles, interior designing, fashion accessories, construction, and transport will see good returns today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Money will not impact your day. Wealth will come in as the day progresses and you will be able to meet many requirements. However, large-scale investments are not decent options today. Your priority needs to be basic things and you may be successful. Though huge margins may be absent, entrepreneurs will be prosperous. You may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will impact the day. You will see changes in ailments and some Taurus natives will also be discharged from the hospital. However, females may have gynecological issues today. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

