Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 6, 2024 predicts robust health

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve the relationship issues to stay happy. Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy. Professionally, growth opportunities will hit the door. Both finance and health will also be good. Devote more time to love and also be serious about professional responsibilities. Minor ruckus in the love life needs an immediate solution. Handle wealth responsibly. Health is also good today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 6,2024: Health is also good today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Minor troubles may take place in the love affair. Some Taurus natives will feel cheated in love and it is crucial to be mature in dealing with such a crisis. Single natives may find someone interesting and this will also lead to the beginning of a new love affair. You should also provide space to the partner and do not impose your ideas which may hamper the relationship. Some love affairs will require more communication and this is vital in long-distance affairs.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You will afford new challenges at the workplace. Prove your diligence by taking up new tasks. Express your ideas freely at meetings as they will be approved. Be concerned about the team as your behavior will work out during appraisals. You may be given the task to negotiate with a client and utilize this as an option to prove your mettle. Businessmen handling textiles, interior designing, fashion accessories, construction, and transport will see good returns today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Money will not impact your day. Wealth will come in as the day progresses and you will be able to meet many requirements. However, large-scale investments are not decent options today. Your priority needs to be basic things and you may be successful. Though huge margins may be absent, entrepreneurs will be prosperous. You may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will impact the day. You will see changes in ailments and some Taurus natives will also be discharged from the hospital. However, females may have gynecological issues today. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)