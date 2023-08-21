News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023 predicts high emotions

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023 predicts high emotions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 21, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for August 21, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Today, Taurus, it's time to take a deep breath and slow down.

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ground Yourself, Taurus

Today, Taurus, the universe is urging you to stay grounded and focused. Keep a close eye on your emotions and thoughts, as they may try to pull you away from your priorities. Stay mindful of your responsibilities, and make sure you prioritize self-care.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023. Today, you may feel a strong pull towards distraction and escapism.

Today, you may feel a strong pull towards distraction and escapism. However, it is important for you to remain grounded and focused on your priorities. Take a deep breath and keep yourself centered, as the universe is testing your discipline. Remember that self-care is essential, and make sure you take care of your physical and emotional needs today. Keep your eyes on your long-term goals, and remember that staying present in the moment will help you get there.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today:

Today, Taurus, it's time to take a deep breath and slow down. If you're in a relationship, remember to stay focused on your partner's needs and make sure you're showing them appreciation. If you're single, try not to rush into anything new just yet. Take the time to understand what you want in a relationship and what you need from a partner.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today:

You may feel some tension in your career today, Taurus. However, this is an opportunity to demonstrate your resilience and resourcefulness. Keep your eye on your long-term goals, and don't let distractions or office politics pull you away from your priorities. Trust your instincts and keep pushing forward.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today:

Your financial situation may feel uncertain today, Taurus. However, this is a good time to take stock of your resources and prioritize your expenses. Be honest with yourself about your needs and wants, and make sure you're taking care of your financial responsibilities. Don't let yourself get swept away by impulses or emotional spending.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today:

It's important to focus on self-care today, Taurus. Make sure you're getting enough sleep and eating healthy, nutritious food. Take a few moments to stretch and breathe deeply throughout the day, as this will help keep you centered and grounded. Don't be afraid to seek support if you're struggling with mental health or emotional issues - there is strength in vulnerability.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

﻿By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

