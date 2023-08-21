Weekly Career Horoscope for 21-27 August, 2023

Aries: Get ready for a week about to shake things up in your career arena. You might feel like you're standing at a crossroads, surrounded by many tempting opportunities. Consider talking things out with a trusted colleague. Sometimes, an outside perspective can be a game-changer. And don't hesitate to dive into some research before making any big moves. Knowledge is power, after all. By the end of the week, you might find that the fog is lifting. Also Read: Aries Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023 Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Pixabay)

Also Read Horoscope Today

Taurus: The zodiac is cheering you on to take charge of your financial destiny. Break down your financial goals into bite-sized chunks. If you want to pay off debt, set a monthly target. Start a dedicated savings fund if you have been eyeing that dream vacation. Your practicality and determination are your secret weapons, so use them wisely. Your journey is uniquely yours, and the pace is right when it's yours. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Also Read: Taurus Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Also Read: Weekly Love Horoscope for 21-27 August

Gemini: You'll feel like you can conquer the world. Don't hold back; speak up in that meeting, and let your innovative ideas flow. Your fresh perspective will wow your colleagues. A challenging project might come your way as the middle of the week approaches. Take a deep breath. This is your chance to prove your mettle. Dive headfirst, tackle obstacles with your trademark adaptability, and watch as you turn them into opportunities. Also Read: Gemini Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Cancer: Your career journey might take a twist for the better this week. An unexpected opportunity knocks. Is it a new project or a chance to step into a leadership role? Don't shy away; embrace it! You're more than capable of acing whatever comes your way. Others notice your dedication, too. Your hard work speaks volumes. Also, recharge through a short walk or enjoy a cup of your favourite tea. A well-rested mind is a productive mind. Also Read: Cancer Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Leo: Explore the power of conversation this week. Stir the pot and start the dialogue. Have that conversation you've been putting off. Whether with your boss, a colleague, or even yourself, it's time to lay down those plans. Maybe it's about that new project idea you've been brewing, or perhaps it's time to ask for that raise you truly deserve. Don't let fear hold you back. You're onto something big. Use that energy to fuel your determination. Also Read: Leo Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Virgo: This week, you might speak up and let everyone know what's on your mind. Don't hold back! Whether it's at work or in your personal life, expressing your priorities is the name of the game. Your colleagues and loved ones will appreciate your honesty and directness. If there's an idea you've been eager to share, now's the time to step up. Your assertiveness could lead to some exciting opportunities on the career front. Also Read: Virgo Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Libra: This week, you might surprise yourself with your go-getter attitude. If you've contemplated a change or a leap, now's the time to take that calculated risk. Your instincts are on point! However, strike a balance between your ambitious side and maintaining harmony. Don't let your determination overshadow your interpersonal skills. Keep the lines of communication open, collaborate, and accept the power of teamwork. Also Read: Libra Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Scorpio: This week, you will have a wave of intense energy. Instead of feeling restless and pent up, channel your intense energy into something productive. It's the perfect moment to declutter your workspace physically and mentally. Tackle those piles of paperwork, sort through those emails, and clean out those lingering doubts. And remember, every little step counts. Break down your tasks into bite-sized pieces and conquer them one by one. Also Read: Scorpio Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Sagittarius: This week, it's all about finding your groove in the career realm. Take a step back and assess what's working and what's not. You've got that adventurous spirit, no doubt. But right now, it's time to check the compass. Are your goals aligned with your skills? Are you making the most of your talents? Don't rush into any unfamiliar territory just yet. Refine your strategies and acquire new knowledge. Focus on the quality of your professional journey. Also Read: Sagittarius Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Capricorn: Keep an open mind and save yourself from those unnecessary office showdowns this week. Sometimes it's better to let the small stuff slide. Don't let the workplace drama drag you down. Focus on your path and let the rest do their thing. Your hard work and dedication are the real stars of the show. As the week progresses, you might find yourself at a crossroads. New opportunities might knock, but you'll need to listen closely. Also Read: Capricorn Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Aquarius: You've got this unique ability to see beyond the ordinary, but remember to keep your feet on the ground. This week, it's all about being in sync with your work environment. Channel your inner social feelings and connect with your colleagues. They might have insights that could lead to a breakthrough idea. Stay vigilant! Ask questions, double-check details, and ensure you're clear about your tasks. Also Read: Aquarius Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

Pisces: Your intuition is on fire, and it's time to tap into it. Focus on visualising your ideal workspace. Let your mind paint the picture, whether it's a corner office with a view or a cosy home setup. This visualisation can be a powerful tool to boost your productivity and motivation. As the weekend approaches, tie up loose ends and finish those lingering tasks. You'll feel a sense of accomplishment that sets the tone for a relaxing weekend. Also Read: Pisces Horoscope Today, August 21, 2023

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779