All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 21, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You remain fit and energetic the whole day. A friend is likely to support you monetarily, if such a situation arises. This is an excellent time to get a project going on the professional front. A sibling or friend you are banking upon may be far from helpful. A trip down the memory lane will help bring the loved ones together. Don’t let your colleague down on the academic front by withdrawing your support.

Love Focus: Don’t propose anything stupid without gauging the mood of lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health remains excellent. Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. Landing a good and well-paying job is likely for the job seekers. An exciting event is in the offing and is likely to bring the family together. A fun-filled journey is on the cards for youngsters. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Seek clarification, if in doubt on the academic front.

Love Focus: Sun shines brightly for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Light Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Remaining active will help ward off negative thoughts. You are likely to grow stronger on the financial front. A bonus or increment can be expected by the salaried. Expect an enjoyable outing with family today. A chance of going abroad for studies becomes a reality for some. Property dealers are likely to make a killing. Guess work has limited scope on the academic front. You will get the green signal that you are waiting for.

Love Focus: With lover off mood, your romantic ideas may get nipped in the bud.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A fitness programme that you wanted to take up may now materialise. Profits accrue in an investment done in the past. Those in uniform may expect a spot of leave. A visit to parents or grandparents is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. This is not the day to sit idle, so plan something exciting! A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Don’t be under any wrong notion that the one you love will reciprocate in the same vein.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Health will remain satisfactory with efforts. It is best not to get into any financial dispute as it may not be settled in your favour. Make your superior’s priority - your priority and you will not go wrong. A family member or friend is likely to accompany you for an important task. You may have to postpone a trip or task, due to circumstances beyond your control. A prime property is likely to be yours soon.

Love Focus: Lover may distract you from your objective.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Walking, jogging and cycling are your best choices for getting back in shape. Handsome profits accrue in a venture undertaken by you. Those in transferable jobs will manage a choice posting. Your brashness and arrogance will put off family and friends. Partner will be more than willing to travel with you. Property or wealth may be inherited by some. Time may be at a premium on the academic front, so tighten your belt.

Love Focus: Your sharp wit and sense of humour promises to win the heart of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Time may be at a premium on the academic front, so tighten your belt. Good investment moves will find you and family financially secure. Your communication skills may take you places in your organisation. A family member may get upset over a trivial issue, but handle him or her with soft gloves. Those spiritually inclined may plan for a pilgrimage. Someone will support you in your attempts to humble an adversary.

Love Focus: Somebody special is likely to pop up in your life and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you may be on the verge of adopting a healthy lifestyle. A remote possibility of earning big bucks will soon turn to reality. Opportunity for making a fast buck is just round the corner for commission agents. Tension on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. You may plan to visit an out of town distant relative in the near future. A new vehicle or a major appliance will elevate you from the category of have-nots.

Love Focus: You may not see eye to eye with lover over an issue and strain your relations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A fruit and juice diet will help in bringing the system in line. A financial problem building up on the horizon dissipates bringing you a big relief. Professionals are likely to come across some profit-making opportunities. You will need to cater to the whims and fancies of a family elder. You may need to visit someone who is ailing, just to express your sympathy. Acquiring a new property may be on your mind.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon some and spending time with sweetheart will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be more than willing to try out a new health recipe. Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. Excellent earning opportunities for bulk traders are foreseen. Domestic front will seem in turmoil due to partner’s mood swings and dominating nature. An exclusive vacation is on the cards for some. You will manage to impress all and may become an idol to many!

Love Focus: Longing for lover may bring passions to the fore.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. Money matters may take priority over other matters today. A new product has the potential to sell like hot cakes, if good publicity is planned in advance. It is best to ignore the sugary sweet words of an acquaintance and take his or her bait. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. A property may be sold off at a hefty margin.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will provide a sense of contentment to those feeling insecure.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Being contented with your lot will provide stability and peace of mind. Money may come to you from unexpected quarters and stabilise you financially. Those in the fashion industry or accessory business are likely to start something new. You will get a chance to let your hair down and enjoy the day with family and friends. An overseas journey to attend a marriage or an important function is on the cards.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to win your heart by catering to your every whim!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Yellow

