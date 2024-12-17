Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts new partnerships

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a man of principles Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Overcome the professional challenges and enjoy a great day at work.

Settle the relationship issues on a positive note. Overcome the professional challenges and enjoy a great day at work. Your health is also good today.

Handle every issue associated with love with care. Settle the professional issues including new challenges with confidence. Both wealth and health will be good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the relationship. There can be minor tremors and it is crucial you handle them with care. Do not let egos work out in the love affair. Your parents will be supportive while the lover can be stubborn at times, causing issues. Office romance is good but can be a sensitive topic today. Be gentle even while facing serious issues in the love affair. Married females may require more communication with their spouse as there can be minor issues at home.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the job and stay away from office gossip and politics as you don’t want to hamper the relationship with the management. You may succeed in accomplishing the projects on time and may win a pat on the back. Some tasks will require you to travel to the client’s office. Be careful while you have disputes with the seniors as these may also lead to tremors in the coming days. Businessmen can confidently launch a new idea today and may also sign new partnerships that may work out in the future.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may hamper the routine. Ensure you settle the disputes of the past and also avoid financial discussions with friends. Some females may inherit a part of the family property while this can also lead to issues with siblings. You may buy home appliances and electronic items today. However, today is not auspicious to invest in the stock market.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

My health will be good today. However, some seniors may have issues with bones. Some females will have gynecological issues which will require medical attention today. Children will develop bruises while playing. Females should be careful while working in the kitchen as minor cuts or burns will also happen today. You should not miss medicines and must also be careful while riding a two-wheeler.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)