Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 predicts opportunities abroad

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle crisis with confidence Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024. All professional tasks are accomplished.

Be composed in the relationship. Do not let emotions determine things in both office and love life. Financially you are good to make good investments today.

Have fun in a romantic relationship where your lover will prefer taking the love affair to the next level. All professional tasks are accomplished. There will be good money and health will give no troubles.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will strengthen today and some single females will meet special persons as the day progresses. There will be ego-related issues but they won’t seriously hamper the love life. Spend more time with your partner and ensure you also value the opinions of the person. Express love without inhibitions and turn your relationship into a creative one. Today is not the time to dig into the past. Instead, share happy emotions to strengthen the relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

New tasks may keep the day packed. IT, healthcare, hospitality, animation, civil engineering, transport, and banking professionals will see new opportunities abroad. A senior may play office politics that may impact your morale. Some clients will ask for rework on a task or project that may impact the morale. However, do not give up and instead take this up to impress the client. Your attitude is crucial in the workplace. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities will be happy to receive good news.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are good today in terms of finance. This will help you renovate the house and even consider buying a new property. Go ahead with the plan to purchase electronic appliances today. You may receive good returns from previous investments which will also influence your decision to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Businessmen will be happy to sign new deals that will bring in money for expansions. Traders may face income tax issues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications in the first part of the day. Avoid stress, especially from work. Spend more time with the loved ones. You may join a meditation or yoga class today which will resolve mental stress. Pregnant ladies, you ought to be careful with your baby bump.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)