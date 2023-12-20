Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2023 predicts new job offers

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love swimming against the tides The daily horoscope predicts both a happy personal and professional life. The financial status permits smart investments while health is also good today. Taurus Daily Horoscope, December 20, 2023: Explore the different prospects of romance today.

Explore the different prospects of romance today. You handle all challenges at the workplace to give the best results. Financially you will be strong today and your health will also be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Hurdles in the love affair may create chaos but face it with a positive attitude. Be a caring lover and this can do wonders in the love life, Ensure you spend more time with your partner and also provide support in both personal and professional endeavors. Minor hiccups in the form of opposition from parents will be settled soon. You need to talk openly to resolve the crisis and marriage is also on the cards.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major challenge will come up at the office. Minor productivity-related issues will be there but you will succeed in resolving them. Your diligence will help in gaining confidence among clients and this will benefit during appraisal discussions. Some entrepreneurs will have trouble dealing with middlemen. There will be opportunities to expand the trade to new territories. Some students will clear competitive examinations today. There will also be interviews lined up for a new job and you will be successful in clearing one to join a new office.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will exist today and you are free to make smart purchases including a new house or a vehicle. Some Taurus natives may have an installment to pay and there will also be a celebration within the family where you need to contribute a good amount. Some natives may also travel abroad on a vacation and this will need money. Businessmen will have no shortage of funds today, easing business procedures.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy today. No medical issues will come up and you are also expected to have a balanced office and personal life. Seniors must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Avoid driving at late night today. If you are on an adventurous trip, pay special attention. Also, ensure that a medical kit is ready in the bag.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart