Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 9, 2023 expect a salary hike

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say no to worries and smile at odds

Make the day trouble-free with a happy love life & successful professional one. Good financial status demands smart investment plans. Health is also good.

Have a happy relationship packed with fun and adventure. Resolve the challenges at the workplace and also make smart financial decisions. Your health also demands proper diet and sleep.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Some Taurus natives will feel the relationship to be suffocating. It is wise to come out of it today. Single females attending a party today will invite attention and also proposals. Keep egos out and also be ready to accept the changes in life today. Those who are in the primary stage of their love life need to be more romantic in both conversation and actions. Married natives can plan a vacation or start a family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will be there. Be innovative at team meetings and come up with new ideas and concepts. Your sincerity will get recognition. Marketing and salespersons will have to struggle to meet the target while government servicemen can expect a change in their position. Some Taurus natives will travel today for office purposes. Traders may have minor issues related to licenses with authorities. This can give trouble and it is good to settle this before things get complicated.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are financially prosperous as wealth will pour in from multiple sources. There can be minor disagreements with your spouse over money but your financial status will be unaffected. You may inherit a family property. Taurus females can expect a hike in their salary and will also be happy to buy a vehicle. You may also be able to repay a loan today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Despite the horoscope predicting good health, it is wise to be careful while driving and while taking part in adventure sports. Some seniors may develop cardiac issues and females will complain about gynecological issues. Children playing outside will develop bruises. Avoid arguments at both home and office as it may impact your mental health, putting you under stress.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

