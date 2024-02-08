 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts minor ailments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts minor ailments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 08, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for February 8, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Professionally, the day is fruitful and you’ll be financially good.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have a great day

Despite minor troubles, the love life will be intact today. Professionally, the day is fruitful and you’ll be financially good. But minor health issues can exist today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024: You are good in love today.

Be expressive in your love life and handle the professional risks with care. Do not overspend today while your health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You are good in love today. Be expressive and do not control your emotions while spending time with your lover. Share all happy moments with the lover and also pamper the person to strengthen the bonding. Married male Taurus natives must avoid office romance today as this may be caught by the spouse in the evening. The second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the family. Females will receive the support of the family and marriage is also on the cards.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Settle the troubles involving co-workers and seniors which may also impact productivity. Your attitude will work out in team meetings especially when you have stubborn and fastidious clients. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management. You may travel a lot for job reasons. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business. You need to be careful while dealing with finance with your partner.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Though wealth will come in from different sources, you are advised to have control over the expenditure. Today, you may repay a loan or clear all dues. However, stay away from large-scale investments including stock, trade, and speculative business. Today is also good to settle a long-pending financial dispute with a friend.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You will feel minor health issues including body aches, coughing, and sneezing today. However, they won’t be serious and will be cured in a day or two. Senior Taurus natives should not skip medicines today. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks. Children playing outside should be careful to not have minor cuts.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

