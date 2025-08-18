Taurus Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: A project or assignment may fail to take off, and this may upset the seniors
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: A friend will ask for financial assistance, which you cannot refuse.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates
Feel the love in the relationship and consider new responsibilities at the workplace that test your professional mettle. Wealth permits smart investments.
Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover. Prove your mettle in office affairs through commitment. You are fortunate in terms of wealth. Your health is also normal today.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Stay happy with your lover and prefer safe conversations. Today is a good day to troubleshoot all existing issues in the love life. While you are in a relationship, keep it healthy by avoiding unpleasant discussions today. Your partner may be influenced by someone, including an ex-lover, buddy, or relative. Be tactful as well as diplomatic today to handle this situation, as this may even lead to a breakup if unchecked. Single females who are attending events or parties may invite proposals.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
You should reach the workplace to take up new tasks. A project or assignment may fail to take off, and this may upset the seniors. However, your communication skills will help you here. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money today. Do not lose your temper at the workplace. For students, joining new courses will be beneficial. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, hotels, and services will see good returns.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come to you in the first half of the day, but you need to prioritize your needs. This will help in proper money management. Financial success comes with better opportunities to invest. There will be a good inflow of wealth, and even a previous investment will bring in wealth today. A friend will ask for financial assistance, which you cannot refuse. Stocks, trade, and speculative business are good options to invest in for a long period.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
You may have issues related to the neck, eyes, and nose. Some seniors will also consult a doctor for oral health issues. Females may complain about skin-related issues, and some male natives will also develop digestive issues. Keep a balance between both office and personal life. You must also spend time with the family today to stay relaxed. It is also crucial to cut down on both sugar and oil in the food.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol: Bull
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Pink
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
