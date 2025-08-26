Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taurus Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Entrepreneurs may consider the first part of the day to launch a new concept

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: You may also become a part of the prosperity disputes within the family.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for bright moments today

Resolve friction in your love life and spend more time together. Overcome the issues at the workplace through commitment. Be careful about monetary decisions.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle every love-related issue with utmost care. New challenges at the office will strengthen your position. There can be issues associated with investments, and health will be normal today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover happy today and try some exciting activities that you both love. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are new to the love affair. You both must spend more time together. However, you should also be careful not to disturb the lover through words or actions. Your partner may also prefer discussing the marriage. There will be minor hiccups, but they will be a creation of a third party. Avoid outside interferences that may lead to chaos.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Accept every new role and also show no hesitation while communicating with clients. You will succeed in settling issues with the seniors, while there will also be occasions where you may need to come up with new concepts and ideas. IT, healthcare, aviation, human resources, academic, legal, and media professionals will work additional hours today. Those who have interviews lined up for today can attend them with confidence. Entrepreneurs may also consider the first part of the day to launch a new concept or product.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There will be wealth issues, and this may stop you from making major monetary investments, including in the stock market. You may also become a part of the prosperity disputes within the family. Some females will prefer donating money to charity. You may buy a vehicle today or renovate the house. Some females will invest in real estate or even buy electronic appliances. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Do not take risks in terms of health. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasy. There will be complications related to breathing, and some females will also develop allergies. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. You should also be careful to follow all traffic rules.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
  • Symbol: Bull
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Pink
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Entrepreneurs may consider the first part of the day to launch a new concept
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On