Taurus Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Entrepreneurs may consider the first part of the day to launch a new concept

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for bright moments today Resolve friction in your love life and spend more time together. Overcome the issues at the workplace through commitment. Be careful about monetary decisions. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle every love-related issue with utmost care. New challenges at the office will strengthen your position. There can be issues associated with investments, and health will be normal today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover happy today and try some exciting activities that you both love. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are new to the love affair. You both must spend more time together. However, you should also be careful not to disturb the lover through words or actions. Your partner may also prefer discussing the marriage. There will be minor hiccups, but they will be a creation of a third party. Avoid outside interferences that may lead to chaos.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Accept every new role and also show no hesitation while communicating with clients. You will succeed in settling issues with the seniors, while there will also be occasions where you may need to come up with new concepts and ideas. IT, healthcare, aviation, human resources, academic, legal, and media professionals will work additional hours today. Those who have interviews lined up for today can attend them with confidence. Entrepreneurs may also consider the first part of the day to launch a new concept or product.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There will be wealth issues, and this may stop you from making major monetary investments, including in the stock market. You may also become a part of the prosperity disputes within the family. Some females will prefer donating money to charity. You may buy a vehicle today or renovate the house. Some females will invest in real estate or even buy electronic appliances. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Do not take risks in terms of health. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasy. There will be complications related to breathing, and some females will also develop allergies. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. You should also be careful to follow all traffic rules.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)