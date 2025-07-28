Taurus Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: You may become a victim of office politics

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to lead Today, your relationship will be robust, and you may also take it to the next level. Consider new tasks at work that will also prove your professional mettle. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Handle love issues carefully. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Both health and wealth demand more attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will see a ruckus over the attitude of the lover today. You may feel insulted or humiliated in the love affair. However, it is crucial not to lose one's temper during arguments, as this may lead to an even breakup. Some natives will also develop monetary disputes with their partner. Married couples should think about family expansion. Single females will see opportunities to rekindle an old affair and may take the initiative to settle issues with the ex-lover.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

There will be challenges associated with productivity, and you must focus on the tasks assigned. You may also become a victim of office politics. However, it is not fair to give up today but take up the challenges to prove one's mettle. You may also expect new responsibilities. Utilise the communication skills to negotiate with the clients. Those who handle finance and accounting profiles need to pay extra attention, as minor calculation errors may occur.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Despite the financial issues in the first part of the day. You will settle the payments, and there will also be relief from monetary issues related to property within the family. While you may buy electronic appliances, stay away from large-scale investments, including stocks and trading. You can, however, invest in mutual funds today. It is good not to blindly trust financial partners, and ensure you opt for safe online payment options while shopping.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Avoid lifting heavy objects and ensure you have a balanced diet today. Cut down the intake of oily, greasy food and instead consume more salads and vegetables. You may also develop skin issues that demand medical attention. Some children will have a viral fever, sore throat, and pain in the eyes. You should also be ready to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

