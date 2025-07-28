Taurus Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: You may become a victim of office politics
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Single females will see opportunities to rekindle an old affair and may take the initiative to settle issues with the ex-lover.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to lead
Today, your relationship will be robust, and you may also take it to the next level. Consider new tasks at work that will also prove your professional mettle.
Handle love issues carefully. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Both health and wealth demand more attention.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You will see a ruckus over the attitude of the lover today. You may feel insulted or humiliated in the love affair. However, it is crucial not to lose one's temper during arguments, as this may lead to an even breakup. Some natives will also develop monetary disputes with their partner. Married couples should think about family expansion. Single females will see opportunities to rekindle an old affair and may take the initiative to settle issues with the ex-lover.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
There will be challenges associated with productivity, and you must focus on the tasks assigned. You may also become a victim of office politics. However, it is not fair to give up today but take up the challenges to prove one's mettle. You may also expect new responsibilities. Utilise the communication skills to negotiate with the clients. Those who handle finance and accounting profiles need to pay extra attention, as minor calculation errors may occur.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Despite the financial issues in the first part of the day. You will settle the payments, and there will also be relief from monetary issues related to property within the family. While you may buy electronic appliances, stay away from large-scale investments, including stocks and trading. You can, however, invest in mutual funds today. It is good not to blindly trust financial partners, and ensure you opt for safe online payment options while shopping.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Avoid lifting heavy objects and ensure you have a balanced diet today. Cut down the intake of oily, greasy food and instead consume more salads and vegetables. You may also develop skin issues that demand medical attention. Some children will have a viral fever, sore throat, and pain in the eyes. You should also be ready to give up both alcohol and tobacco.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
- Symbol: Bull
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Pink
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
