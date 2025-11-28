Taurus Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: Minor disputes in relationships need more attention

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not live in the past Resolve the troubles in the relationship. Be professional at work, and this will bring positive results. The financial status will demand smart decisions. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Minor disputes in relationships need more attention. Look for the best moments in your career and handle the office pressure with confidence. Prefer safe monetary decisions. Health is positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in romance, and your partner prefers your presence today in life. Surprise the lover with unexpected gifts to make the day lovely. Do not dig into the past, which may upset the lover. You both may consider a vacation together. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers. Married females may get conceived, and this can be used as a good opportunity to start a family. There will be a reunion with the ex-lover that can have both positive and negative effects.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude will play a crucial role in your career. New responsibilities demand more attention. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their resume on a job portal before the day ends. Those who have just joined an organization should be highly expressive to create an impact among their superiors. Trades dealing with electronics, textiles, transport, hospitality, and interior design will see good returns. Students waiting for admission for higher studies will have good news today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth carefully. Minor monetary issues will be there, and you need to be extremely cautious while lending money to someone. Some females will see financial support from siblings, while a few male natives will require funding for business needs. You may buy electronic appliances. However, today is not the right time to invest in the stock market. Traders will require handling fund-related issues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You may also have anxiety-related problems today that require special care. It is good to control the diet. Keep the plate free from oil and fat. Instead, consume more vegetables and fruits. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)