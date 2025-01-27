Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2025 predicts happiness in the love life

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2025. You’ll be successful in handling every assignment at the office.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be confident about your strengths

Resolve all troubles in the relationship with a mature attitude. Your performance at the office will be outstanding. Both finance and health are also good today.

Today, the relationship will be blissful with more energy and happiness. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly. You are prosperous enough to fulfill long pending dreams. You’ll be successful in handling every assignment at the office. Health is also at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You need to spend more time on the love affair. Avoid egos while having disagreements. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Be a good listener today and also spend time sharing your emotions. Use words wisely and ensure your words are not distorted by the lover. Some love affairs will see issues in the form of a third person which demands immediate settlement. Married Taurus natives should also stay away from office romance as this can have a deep impact on marital life today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about the professional challenges today. The official schedule will be highly packed and new crucial assignments will knock on the door. Take up every new task as each will pave the way for growth in the career. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first half of the day and new interview calls will start coming by evening. Utilizing communication skills to impress the clients and students will also clear the examinations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

The financial status is normal today. Do not expect surprises in the financial sector. You may choose the second part of the day to buy electronic appliances. You may inherit an ancestral property and may also win a legal dispute over a property today. The second half of the day is also good for donating wealth to charity and providing financial assistance to a needy sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Females may develop cuts and bruises while playing today. Those who develop respiratory issues should consult a doctor. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace. Children may develop a viral fever that may stop them from attending school. Do not indulge in adventure activities while on a vacation.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)