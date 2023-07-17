Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 predicts a joyous day

Daily Horoscope Prediction says You give light to the lives of people around Despite minor friction in the relationship, your love life will be good. Handle every professional challenge diligently to climb the ladder of success. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023: You need to stay away from junk food and alcohol today.

Be a good listener and spend time with your partner. Resolve every issue at the office to prove your potential. Avoid major investments and health will also be good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Handle love issues carefully today as the chances are high that a ruckus will happen in the relationship. Avoid every argument today and stay patient during debates. You need to communicate properly to resolve problems today. New relationships will take time to settle down. Today is good to get engaged. You may also fall in love today, especially in the first half of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Skip debates at the workplace and concentrate more on your job. A coworker will be unhappy with your professional growth and may conspire against you. However, your sincerity and discipline will work in your support. Stick to your schedule and ensure every task is accomplished on time. Marketing and salespersons may travel today and healthcare professionals will handle critical cases. Those who are into business need to wait a day or two to make new deals.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

While the financial status will be good today, the finance horoscope is not in support of large investments. This applies to even entrepreneurs. Hold on to the expansion plan for a day or two. A medical emergency will happen at the home and you will be expected to provide assistance. Today is good to buy electronic appliances and to visit new places on vacation. However, do not consider investments in the stock market or speculative business.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There will be no medical issues and you will be happy. However, a relative or a sibling will require emergency assistance and this can impact the whole schedule. You need to stay away from junk food and alcohol today. Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors. Pregnant Taurus females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

