All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 17, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An increment in income is likely to boost your morale. Parent's support will prove to be a boon for you. A business trip awaits you. A new exercising regimen is likely to work wonders for you. There is a good chance of meeting someone important who will help you with your career. There are high chances for an inherited acquisition. Maintaining a low profile on the social front will be beneficial.

Love front: You will put all your energy into keeping alive a certain secret relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, the conscious effort may be required by some to overcome lethargy. Financial troubles for those in debt seem to be over. Lack of decision from the top will make you lose precious time at work. Past resentments and frustrations may come to the fore and threaten domestic peace. Those bored of the daily grind may seek an outlet. Recognition in the form of honors and accolades may come to you.

Love Focus: A new relationship is on the cards for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Influx of money is set to increase, making your bank balance healthier. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. Expect things to move as planned on the professional or academic front. Family may expect you to take them to meet someone close. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. You will manage to remain consistent in your academic performance.

Love Focus: Whatever you desire on the romantic front is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Strict budgeting will enable you to enjoy the festival. You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. Your excellent performance is likely to bring you to the notice of those who matter. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. You will have your say in a property matter. Maintaining focus on the academic front will help you forge confidently ahead.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, you do not face any problems. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. You will manage to deal with a man management issue tactfully. Chances for eligibility going in for an arranged marriage cannot be ruled out. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing. Property owners may think along the lines of construction. Some changes implemented on the academic front will start giving positive results.

Love Focus: You will be able to easily tackle a rival on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and wellbeing. A game of one-upmanship may commence on the professional front. You are likely to get in the mood for organising a party at home. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone you like.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are set to become financially stronger. Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. You will need to put in some more efforts to improve your performance. Your attempts to convince a family elder about something personal will succeed. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front.

Love Focus: Growing attraction with an office colleague may turn into a full blown romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. You will find yourself in the best of health and spirits. You will find the day most rewarding in both personal and professional matters. Homemakers will be able to implement their innovative ideas at home. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. You are likely to get all the support of well wishers for succeeding on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. Professional problems are likely to be resolved efficiently. You will do your level best to make things pleasant at home. Travelling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good returns can be expected by those playing the stocks. For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. Accolades and congrats may pour in for something you have achieved. Friends and relations are likely to make your place exciting. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. A competition or exam may find you coming out with flying colors.

Love Focus: You will the company of lover today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A rise in earning is indicated, as you build up your finances. If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. Something that is not your responsibility may come to you. Your loving care is likely to find a family member back on his or her feet. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet an old friend. A vehicle or a major household item may also be acquired by some. Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Positive steps to conserve money may get encouraging results. Health of a family member, who is unwell, is likely to improve. Businesspersons are likely to get good opportunities. Someone you respect may honour you by his or her visit to your place. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. You will find yourself better off in a situation developing on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to bring your romantic life back on tracks.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Yellow

