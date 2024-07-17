Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts these bright moments

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are in high spirits today Look for the best options to keep the love life safe and floating. Ensure you give the best results at work. Both finance and health will give you a good time today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Look for the best options to keep the love life safe and floating.

Feel the love today and spend more time with your partner. Your professional life will also be good while both health and wealth will give you some bright moments.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you make statements in the relationship as this may hurt the lover. Your actions can also annoy the parents of your partner which can lead to ruckus in the love life. Ensure you keep the lover in good spirits. Your communication is a key factor in romance today. While being expressive in emotions, you should also complement the lover in achievements. This will strengthen the bond. Some married Taurus natives will be happy to conceive today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Consider new tasks at the office and the seniors will trust your mettle. Some official assignments will need you to travel. You may also visit the client's office or will even give presentations to third parties related to work. Government officials may change the location today while lawyers and bankers will have a busy schedule. Avoid office politics and ensure you take up new responsibilities which will place you in the good book of management. Students preparing for the examination will see positive results.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will come in from different courses, you will also be in a good condition to purchase electronic devices and home appliances. Utilize this time to buy jewelry or a vehicle. You may consider spending money on charity or even financially helping a needy friend. Some Taurus natives will receive a hike in salary that will bring changes in their lifestyle.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Start the day with mild exercise. Yoga and meditation will do wonders today. Do not compromise on the diet and have more fruits, salads, and nuts. You should also give up alcohol that can harm the body in the long run. In case you are planning a vacation, pack a medical kit with all the needed medicines. This will work out, especially in hilly terrains.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

