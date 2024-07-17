 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts these bright moments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts these bright moments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 17, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Feel the love today and spend more time with your partner.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are in high spirits today

Look for the best options to keep the love life safe and floating. Ensure you give the best results at work. Both finance and health will give you a good time today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Look for the best options to keep the love life safe and floating.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Look for the best options to keep the love life safe and floating.

Feel the love today and spend more time with your partner. Your professional life will also be good while both health and wealth will give you some bright moments.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you make statements in the relationship as this may hurt the lover. Your actions can also annoy the parents of your partner which can lead to ruckus in the love life. Ensure you keep the lover in good spirits. Your communication is a key factor in romance today. While being expressive in emotions, you should also complement the lover in achievements. This will strengthen the bond. Some married Taurus natives will be happy to conceive today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Consider new tasks at the office and the seniors will trust your mettle. Some official assignments will need you to travel. You may also visit the client's office or will even give presentations to third parties related to work. Government officials may change the location today while lawyers and bankers will have a busy schedule. Avoid office politics and ensure you take up new responsibilities which will place you in the good book of management. Students preparing for the examination will see positive results.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will come in from different courses, you will also be in a good condition to purchase electronic devices and home appliances. Utilize this time to buy jewelry or a vehicle. You may consider spending money on charity or even financially helping a needy friend. Some Taurus natives will receive a hike in salary that will bring changes in their lifestyle.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Start the day with mild exercise. Yoga and meditation will do wonders today. Do not compromise on the diet and have more fruits, salads, and nuts. You should also give up alcohol that can harm the body in the long run. In case you are planning a vacation, pack a medical kit with all the needed medicines. This will work out, especially in hilly terrains.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts these bright moments
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On