Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 28, 2023 predicts good news in career

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 28, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. At the office, multitasking is expected and challenges would arise.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you make your destiny

Spend time together to make the romantic life stronger. Your workplace experience, wealth & health will do great. Be diplomatic both at home and office today.

Handle the romantic issues smartly to stay happy today. At the office, multitasking is expected and challenges would arise. Financially you will do well today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

A caring and affectionate lover will make the day more romantic. Spare more time with the lover to share both happiness and grief. Plan a holiday or a long drive to make the bonding stronger. New relationships may require time and you need to be ready to give it. Some Taurus natives may lose temper and this can lead to chaos in the relationship. Be cool throughout the day and avoid discussions on unpleasant topics.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your diligence at the workplace will have many takers. Be open to criticisms and this will ensure you learn the tricks of trade faster. Team leaders need to bring out new concepts so their innovative ideas will be accepted by the management. Those who have interviews lined up will be successful in grabbing an offer letter today. Some traders will have policy and licensing-related issues and these should be resolved before the day ends.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care. Though no major financial trouble will be there, spend wisely today. Some Taurus natives will receive money from an additional job. Businessmen will see wealth from foreign locations in foreign currency. Some long pending dues will be cleared. You may provide financial assistance to a needy sibling r relative. Pay attention to the work and welcome the prosperity that knocks at your door.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you today. However, check your health whenever you feel uneasy. Some Taurus natives may develop cardiac issues in the second art of the day which may require medical care. A relative will also be hospitalized today. Be careful while driving or taking part in adventurous sports today. If you have plans for an outdoor vacation today, prefer a calm place where you may feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

