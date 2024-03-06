Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts business expansion

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are second to none Value the love and keep the partner happy. Settle the professional issues with confidence to gain good results. Both money and health are also good today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024: Both money and health are also good today.

Despite the busy schedule, all professional assignments will be complete. Handle romantic issues with a positive note. Financially you’ll be good. No major illness will trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while having arguments in the love life as some statements may be misunderstood by the lover. You need to be open in communication and should also consider the emotions of your partner. Do not lose your temper at any cost. While you shower affection on the lover, you will also receive happiness back in life. Married male Taurus natives should avoid office romance and hookups as your spouse will catch you red-handed today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude plays a major role in the workplace. Be innovative and productive at the office and you will see positive response from the management. Every new responsibility should be seen as an opportunity to prove the mettle. Your seniors will be supportive today and also maintain a good rapport with coworkers which will help in team projects. Handle crucial tasks with confidence and also utilize negotiation skills while discussing with a client.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial difficulty will be there. However, you may expect minor issues in the first half of the day which will improve as the day progresses. A sibling may also ask for financial assistance which you should oblige. Some Taurus natives will sell off a property and entrepreneurs will be lucky to find promoters to raise the funds for business expansion.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You will see minor breathing issues which may require medical attention. Be careful while traveling to hilly terrains. Do not ride a bike in a mountain region after dark. Children are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. Some Taurus natives will also develop viral fever, sore throat, or dental issues today. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

