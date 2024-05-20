Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts career rewards

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your approach is genuine Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Devote more time to love today and ensure your lover is happy.

Keep the love life free from egos. New responsibilities at the office will give the best results. Wealth will come and health will also be good today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

New professional tasks will keep you busy. Devote more time to love today and ensure your lover is happy. Ensure you spend more time in love and also keep your partner happy. Both wealth and health will give you nice moments.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in love and this will reflect in the relationship. Introduce the lover to the parents today to get their support. Your marriage is on the cards. Today is good to have a romantic dinner. Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover. Keep your heart open and hope high as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful. Married Taurus females can decide on extending the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not hesitate to take up additional tasks in the office as your performance will be evaluated and possibly you may get a promotion. IT, animation, or architecture projects may develop minor hiccups demanding rework that may impact morale. Some jobs will demand you to work additional hours. You travel for job reasons while a few professionals will also visit the client's office. Entrepreneurs will be successful in signing new partnership deals that will work in your favor.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will pour in as the day progresses. Today is good to repair the house or even buy one, Consider buying the vehicle in the second part of the day. Females will have expenses in the form of pares and celebrations. Those who are studying abroad will need financial support from their parents to pay the tuition fees. You may also provide financial help to a needy friend or a sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. Ensure you maintain a balanced routine packed with exercise and a proper diet. Give up alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy. Start attending a gym today or start the meditation sessions to keep the mind under control. Some children may develop viral fever or skin infection that may stop them from attending classes.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)