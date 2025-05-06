Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 6, 2025, predicts signing new deals

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Control the emotions Consider the choices of your lover and stay together to share your emotions. Overcome the stress at work through discipline and commitment. Wealth will exist. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 6, 2025: Consider investments in stocks, trade, and speculative business which will give good returns in the future.(Freepik)

Go for risks at the office and you will see positive results. Do not let emotions dictate things in the relationship. Both health and wealth will be good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship free from egos and ensure you also spare time for the lover. The second part of the day is good to settle the existing issues in the love affair. There is room for disagreements but you should not drag in parents which can only complicate things. As the chances to conceive are higher today for married females, couples can plan to start a new family. Single females may expect a proposal in the classroom, workplace, or while traveling today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will have a positive impact on your career. Some tasks with immediate deadlines will come up and you may require more time for official tasks. Those who plan to move abroad will also have good news to look forward to. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas as the results will be positive. Students considering foreign studies will have good news waiting. Businessmen will also succeed in signing new deals today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from different sources. You may buy or sell a property. Consider investments in stocks, trade, and speculative business which will give good returns in the future. You may also help a needy friend or relative or can also donate to charity. Some natives will need to spend on legal expenses today. The second part of the day is good to buy jewelry or a vehicle. Some traders will have minor issues related to income.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will come up. Start the day with exercise and also be careful while using staircase. Diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension may make the day troublesome. Some females will require medical help for elbow or knee-related issues while there will also be oral health issues for some male natives today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)