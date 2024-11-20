Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024 predicts a promotion soon

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no challenge will upset you Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024: Your enthusiasm will win accolades from the management and this reflects in the promotion that will happen sooner.

Be happy in the relationship. Consider taking professional life to new levels by giving the best output. Financial success is backed by good health.

There is no scope for arguments in the love life. You are productive at the office and financial success promises good wealth. Confirm a healthy diet throughout the day. You may also make smart financial investments today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Maintain a positive attitude in the love life. This will help you settle all the existing issues including compatibility issues. There will be minor issues related to the previous love affair and you must handle this diplomatically. Spend more time together, especially in the evening when you can even plan a romantic dinner. Single females can expect a proposal today while attending a function or at the workplace. Married natives should say no to office romance as the spouse will find this out today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Provide your commitment at work by taking up new challenging tasks that will require you to spend additional hours at the workplace. If you are a team leader or manager, your guidance would be valued by the company and you may even receive a reward in cash or position. Be innovative at team meetings and always come up with ideas that are best suited for the situation. Your enthusiasm will win accolades from the management and this reflects in the promotion that will happen sooner.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity permits you to make crucial financial decisions today. Some females will inherit a part of the property while the second part of the day is also good for resolving monetary issues involving a friend. Avoid spending a big amount on luxury. However, you may go ahead with the plan to purchase an electronic appliance. Some seniors will also spend for a celebration within the family including a marriage.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there and you may seriously consider going on a vacation. Seniors who have chest-related issues or breathing difficulties must avoid heavy exercises today. Some females will have pain at joints while digestion issues will be common among children. You should also avoid driving at a high speed, especially in the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)