Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 predicts a new position at workplace

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, life is not a game for you Have a strong love life and ensure all professional targets are met. Consider safe investments for a better future. You should pay attention to health today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: Financially you will be strong today.

Settle the issues in the relationship and spend more time with the partner. Financially you will be strong today. Minor health issues may be there.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover happy and spend more time together. Ensure you discuss pleasant things and indulge in activities that both like. A third person may try to influence your lover which you need to be careful about. Do not let personal egos hamper your relationship and always be positive in life. Females can expect the support of parents in the love affair. The second part of the day is also good for giving surprise gifts.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Have a professional attitude while handling crucial tasks. The seniors trust your mettle and prove them right. Lawyers, academicians, healthcare workers, and media persons will have a busy schedule while government employees can expect a new role. Those who want to switch the job can update their profile on a job portal. Some businessmen will be fortunate to find suitable partners while the second part of the day is auspicious for launching a new venture. Students appearing for examinations need to put more effort into their studies.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will be there but you must control the expenditure as saving for the rainy day is your priority. Some Taurus natives will lose money in speculative business while a few will earn wealth by inheriting a property. You may need to take care of the medical expenses of a relative. Businessmen may clear the pending dues while some traders can expect money through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with light exercise and meditation which will energize you to face the challenges of the day ahead. Some females will complain about gynecological issues while seniors may suffer from pain at joints. Those who have liver-related issues may develop minor complications in the second part of the day. Viral fever, sore throat, and allergies will also be common today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

