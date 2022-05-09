Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 9, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today all dear Taurus signs, it will be a great day for you to fulfill your materialistic desires and luxury pleasures. You will be blessed today with the blessing of planet Venus to make better and best financial strategies that will work for your benefit in the future. Also, there can be some good news coming in from your immediate family and you can expect the addition of a new family member. You can have the flair for writing as well and may want to pen down your feelings and desires that you are currently going through. If you are thinking of starting a new business in the coming time, you shall plan it now. Good fortune is expected in the near time.

Taurus Finance Today

There can be a good money flow in all your income sources. But at the same time, you shall remain cautious of your expenses and expenditure. Don’t be in a hurry to double your money, give some time.

Taurus Family Time

You are working to build a good rapport with your family members and all thanks to your planets and stars position in your horoscope; it is all working in your benefit.

Taurus Career Today

You might have to run on your toes today and can have back-to-back meetings lined up. All in all, it could be a tiring day for you so brace up yourself accordingly.

Taurus Health Today

Take care of your eyes and back pain today. And don’t stay hyper active. You may feel your energy getting exhausted by the end of the day; therefore, it is recommended to you that you start the day with some yoga and meditation.

Taurus Love Life Today

You might feel this urge to speak your heart today and this may clear your feelings to your partner or spouse. There is also a chance of your understanding and compatibility to improve in the coming time.



Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON