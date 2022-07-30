Taurus Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 30,'22 states, romantic bond

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Taurus natives will have to strike a balance between their professional and family life. Your mere presence at home would tremendously boost the morale of children. Sharing time with a partner will enable to strengthen the romantic bond. Astute planning would be needed to save from financial burden. Some of you may start recreational activities to relieve stress. Travelling on your own, with a friend or with the whole family will be exciting and comfortable today for Taurus natives. Keeping your limitations in mind would help in passing difficult phases on the personal front. Investment in immovable property is likely to attract today. It also might be the right time to sell your empty plot as property rates may peak soon. Consider a friend of yours when you plan to buy an office. You are likely to commit to the people looking up for help.

Taurus Finance Today Taurus natives in the habit of taking risks in financial matters need to be careful today. Your calculated gamble may not land smoothly and get you into trouble. A timely loan today would enable you to improve your financial health.

Taurus Family Today Don’t forget to share your feelings and emotions with family members to enable them to help you in your time of need. Enjoying children’s company would acquaint me with their therapeutic powers. Parental guidance would act like a guiding lamp for you.

Taurus Career Today Getting tired of the same old routine at work is possible for some Taurus natives. But avoid doing anything drastic to change the situation. Job change plans too must be put off for now. Devoting uncertain hours at work may get to you and make you mentally stressed out.

Taurus Health Today Your inexhaustible energy may enable you to cope-up with a hectic work schedule. Happiness is not a gift but a skill. This is the secret mantra of living a healthy life. Yoga is likely to have a positive impact on your overall well-being today.

Taurus Love Life Today You are likely to enjoy the company of a romantic partner in an amusement park by trying the fastest and scariest rides together. It is also the perfect getaway time for you and your partner. New-found love would take romantic imagination to scale heights for some Taurus natives.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

