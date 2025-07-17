Taurus Horoscope Today for July 17, 2025: A good day to prioritise your health

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ensure happiness in the life Despite the internal issues, the relationship will be intact. Settle the official issues with confidence. Handle financial issues while health also has trouble. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You will see some bright romantic moments today. Have a productive professional day. Being careful about finance and health is an area of concern.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There will be issues associated with egos and you need to be a patient listener to settle this crisis. Your lover may be stubborn today and this may upset you. Communication is crucial in the relationship and you need to ensure that you both sit together. A statement may be misunderstood by the lover which can lead to chaos today. Call in seniors to resolve a crisis when you find it serious. You may also open up the mind with the crush to get a positive response.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Have a strong belief in your potential and do not hesitate to take up new roles at the workplace. Your discipline will invite the attention of seniors. Ensure you devote more time at work and some tasks with tight deadlines will require the help of coworkers. Do not let ego issues come in between. Your business partner may also not help you in a needy hour, putting you in an embarrassing situation. However, things will be back on track by tomorrow.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You may settle all financial issues without much trouble. There will be tremors over a previous investment but this won’t seriously impact the routine life. You may buy or sell a property or even buy a new vehicle. Be careful while lending money to someone. Those who are traveling need to be careful about their wallet. Some females will renovate the house while businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You may have breathing difficulties today and will need medical attention. Some females will have gynecological issues and children will have viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues. You should be careful about minor burns while working in the kitchen. Seniors may also have complaints associated with sleep today. Today is also good to join a gym or yoga session.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

