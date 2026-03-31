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    Taurus Horoscope Today for March 31, 2026: Unexpected challenges may take place at the office

    Taurus Horoscope Today: You must be ready to compromise on certain factors to be successful in your career.

    Updated on: Mar 31, 2026 5:01 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Skip egos in both personal and professional life

    Despite minor troubles, the love relationship will be productive today. Challenges at the workplace will keep you busy. Financial success promises a better life.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Avoid outside interferences in the relationship to keep it steady. Unexpected challenges may take place at the office, but you will resolve them. Both health and wealth will be positive today.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship will have minor ego-related issues today. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are new to a love affair. Consider spending more time together. Avoid digging into the past. Females who want to discuss the love affair with their parents may pick the second part of the day. Married natives should also be careful not to let a previous relationship hurt their family life.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    Avoid harsh words at team sessions. Your opinions hold value at meetings. You must be ready to compromise on certain factors to be successful in your career. There will be success in job interviews. There will also be instances where your commitment will be tested by the clients and seniors. This will be most common for IT, banking, sales, advertising, civil engineering, and electronics professionals. Students waiting for results will have happy news. Businessmen may pick the second part of the day to launch a new project.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Financial success will permit crucial investments. You may try your luck in the stock market. There will be relief from tax-related issues. You may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. Females will buy jewelry today. There is also scope to settle monetary issues with friends and siblings. Businessmen will clear all dues. They will also receive funds from promoters to expand trade to new territories.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    You are healthy today. There will be no major medical issue. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise. Be careful about the diet. Cut down on anything rich in fat and oil. You must also be careful while using a wet surface. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues. Children may also complain about headaches and pain in the stomach in the first part of the day.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
    • Symbol: Bull
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Pink
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Taurus Horoscope Today For March 31, 2026: Unexpected Challenges May Take Place At The Office

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    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
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    Libra HoroscopeLibra
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