Taurus Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: Add more luxuries in your life

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Dear Taurus, today you may feel fortunate to have a decent financial status. Your Daily Horoscope Prediction says , money inflow may improve and your lifestyle may also boost with that. You may plan to add more luxuries in your life. Your family may enjoy this prosperous time with you. There may be a discussion on going out on an adventure trip. Your monetary funds may allow you to plan a luxurious trip along with all family members. Good health may keep you fit and may let you enjoy life to the fullest. Your partner may enjoy time with you and may provide complete support in all domestic decisions that you make today. However, you may feel tensed at work place. You may not be able to complete an important task assigned to you. This may strain your relationship with your boss.

Taurus Finance Today

Taurus, you may be offered a profitable project with a partner. You may grab this deal without wasting any time. You may get amazing profits from a previous investment. You may feel satisfied for making timely decisions.

Taurus Family Today

You may have a happy-go-lucky day with your family. Your children may give you due respect and may not ignore your suggestions. Your elders may feel lucky to have you in their lives.

Taurus Career Today

The day may not bring expected results at workplace. You may feel low as there may be some problems in the work submitted by you. Subordinates may be too occupied themselves and may not be in a position to help you.

Taurus Health Today

The meditation routine picked up by you from the last few days may seem to help you today. Your vital parameters may seem to improve. You may take care of your medication and so your health may remain stable.

Taurus Love Life Today

All hard feelings may vanish today as you may make your partner feel special. You may work on the policy of ‘no arguments’ and this may turn beneficial for you. Enjoy Taurus, as you rarely get such lovely time now-a-days.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON