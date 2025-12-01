Taurus Horoscope Today for December 1, 2025: Avoid risky choices or big moves without planning

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Calm Persistence Brings Steady Rewards This Month You move slowly but surely; clear plans, small joys, and steady saving help. Family support grows; be patient with work changes and manage money wisely. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

December asks Taurus to stay steady and kind. Plan tasks, avoid rush decisions, and save a little each week. Family brings calm and sound advice. Work rewards steady focus. Enjoy small pleasures, follow home routines, and wait patiently before making new plans later.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Month

Singles meet stable people through family or slow friendships. Couples find comfort in routines and shared meals; small gifts and listening matter more than grand gestures. Avoid stubborn silence in arguments- speak gently and find common ground. Respect elders and family customs to strengthen bonds. Plan a quiet visit or home ritual together. Tenderness and thoughtful actions will deepen trust and bring calm happiness to relationships throughout December, and create lasting family memories with respect always.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Month

At work, steady effort wins. Set small, clear goals and finish one task before starting the next. Share ideas kindly and ask seniors for simple feedback. Training or a short course will help future chances. Avoid risky choices or big moves without planning. Teamwork brings small rewards; be ready to help colleagues. Keep records tidy and meet deadlines. A modest recognition or new responsibility may arrive late this month. Stay humble and keep learning steadily.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Month

Money stays steady if you plan and pause before purchases. Make a simple budget for gifts and festival spending, and do not overspend on showy items. Review household bills, compare prices, and cancel unused subscriptions. A small extra earning or gift may appear from family or a side task. Avoid lending large amounts. Save a fixed small part of income each week to build comfort and handle surprises, and plan for a small festival fund.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Month

Focus on steady, gentle care this month. Walk daily, do light stretches, and keep a regular sleep schedule. Eat simple vegetarian meals, avoid heavy snacks late at night, and drink plenty of water. Give time to quiet thinking or short prayers to calm the mind. If you feel tired, rest early and ask your family for help. A small health check or dental visit will be helpful and prevent bigger problems; follow the doctor's advice when needed.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

