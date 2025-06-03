These 4 zodiac signs will soon find answers in silence, predicts a tarot reader

Sometimes, life does not give us all the answers we seek. Closure does not always come with a dramatic ending or a long-awaited conversation. Often, it comes quietly through stillness, reflection, or simply moving on. Tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher believes that four zodiac signs are on the path to finding clarity, not through loud explanations but through the gentle voice of silence. These 4 zodiac signs will soon find answers in silence(Freepik)

Aries Tarot Horoscope

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Neeraj Dhankher says, “The Hermit card shows that your answer lies within, not outside.” Aries, if you have been trying too hard to find clarity in the noise around you, maybe it is time to stop chasing and let things flow. Trust your gut, pause, light a candle, and let your thoughts breathe. Sometimes, silence brings the truth more clearly than words ever could.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope

Tarot Card: The Star

“A gentle reminder today: peace does not seek your explanation,” Dhankher advises. Taurus, you have earned your calm and do not need to justify your silence to anyone. The Star brings healing and renewal. Protect your peace and let your quiet strength shine through. Wearing something light blue can help you stay connected to this calming energy.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope

Tarot Card: Justice

“Your calm is no pretence; it is a power in a messed up world,” says Dhankher. Gemini, you might be facing situations that test your patience or fairness. Do not be in a hurry to prove a point. Let your quiet confidence and honesty speak for you. Justice urges you to stay grounded and make balanced decisions. Carrying a white handkerchief might offer subtle reassurance.

Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

“The High Priestess carries quiet power,” says the tarot reader. Libra, your first instinct may be the answer to the truth you seek. Rather than turning to others for clarity, pause and listen to your own heart. A dream or a quiet moment may reveal something meaningful. Spend a few minutes in silence; it might be exactly what you need.

Sometimes, silence is not the absence of answers; it is often where the deepest truths hide.