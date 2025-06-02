Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
3 zodiac signs need to pause to move ahead in life, predicts a tarot reader

ByKanakanjali Roy
Jun 02, 2025 02:13 PM IST

A tarot reader predicts that for three zodiac signs, this is the kind of week where a pause could bring the clarity and growth they have been missing.

In today’s fast-paced world, we often think that doing more, moving faster, or constantly staying busy is the only way to succeed. But sometimes, true progress begins when we slow down. Tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher says that for three zodiac signs, Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius, this is the kind of week where a pause could bring the clarity and growth they have been missing.

3 zodiac signs need to pause to move ahead in life(Freepik)
3 zodiac signs need to pause to move ahead in life(Freepik)

Gemini Tarot Horoscope

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

Geminis are known for their quick minds and constant motion, but this week calls for different energy. “Your feet never seemed to touch the ground, but you should know that stillness carries the truth you have been missing,” says Dhankher. Instead of chasing answers, let them come to you in quiet moments. Take a break from distractions and listen to your inner voice. “Pause the scrolling, cancel one plan, and reconnect with your inner knowing,” he adds.

Lucky Tip: Take five slow, deep breaths before making a decision.

Leo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Leos thrive on structure and achievement, but this week is asking for soul work instead. “Not every hour should be scheduled. By all means, pause to reconnect with what brings meaning to your life,” Dhankher says. Whether it is music, prayer, or a walk in nature, do something that feels sacred to you. Let go of routine and rediscover what truly matters.

Lucky Tip: Light incense while setting your intention.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Sagittarius, you may usually rely on logic, but emotions hold the key this time. “Take a pause to present yourself fully immersed in the emotions within you,” says the tarot reader. When you name what you feel, the right path becomes clearer. This is not the week to rush. Allow yourself space to understand your emotional needs before making a move.

Lucky Tip: Drink herbal tea while journaling.

So, if you are a Gemini, Leo, or Sagittarius, do not be afraid to hit the pause button this week. 

