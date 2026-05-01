“These are not just astrology events, but a key to transform your life”, says a Vedic astrologer

The month of May 2026 could bring important transformations to your life, according to Vedic astrologer Astro Arun Pandit. The planetary movements and astrological events of May 2026 will create opportunities for reflection, growth, and new beginnings.

A Representative image of planets transiting.(Pixabay)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The planets are constantly sending subtle signals. When people learn to recognise them, they may find it easier to move in the right direction.

Also Read May 2026 Horoscope: A US tarot reader shares the monthly predictions for each zodiac sign

What cosmic shifts are happening in May 2026?

In astrology, certain dates carry cosmic significance due to lunar phases, planetary alignments, or sacred observances. In an Instagram video, astrologer Arun Pandit shares that May 2026 will foresee several such days when the energy may encourage reflection, prayer or positive actions.

These moments may inspire people to slow down, reconnect with their intentions and take meaningful steps toward their goals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Astrological Events of May 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Astrological Events of May 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the astrologer, these astrological events of May 2026 should not be ignored for spiritual believers, if you are looking at the Calendar today. 1 May – Vaishakh Purnima (Buddha Purnima) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the astrologer, these astrological events of May 2026 should not be ignored for spiritual believers, if you are looking at the Calendar today. 1 May – Vaishakh Purnima (Buddha Purnima) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Buddha Purnima, or Full Moon day, is an auspicious day for spiritual believers, with opportunities for self-healing and reflection. And if you do a donation (daan) and jap (mantra chanting), it may carry special significance on this full moon. 5 May – Sankashti Chaturthi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buddha Purnima, or Full Moon day, is an auspicious day for spiritual believers, with opportunities for self-healing and reflection. And if you do a donation (daan) and jap (mantra chanting), it may carry special significance on this full moon. 5 May – Sankashti Chaturthi {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This day will remove all your future obstacles. For people who feel that their work keeps getting delayed or blocked, the day is considered favourable for prayers and seeking guidance.

13 May – Apara Ekadashi and Masik Shivratri

According to spiritual traditions, this combination offers a chance to release past burdens and focus on inner purification.

16 May – Jyeshtha Amavasya

This new moon day is often associated with ancestral prayers (Pitra Shanti) and reflection. Many people use this time as a moment of emotional or spiritual reset.

27–28 May – Padmini Ekadashi and Pradosh

These days will be connecting with wish fulfilment and long-term blessings. Spiritual seekers often use this period for prayer, meditation and gratitude.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON