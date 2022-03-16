This is how Rahu Ketu March 17 Transit in Aries will impact your career

Aries: You may be inspired to try something new or do something different. You'll have a strong desire to learn everything there is to know about anything and everything. You may be worried about losing your money and job. It's best not to put money into personal property. The risk of losing money in speculative markets is high so be watchful.

Taurus: It's going to be a great moment for those who want to work in other countries. There will be many chances for you to achieve your goals. You can spend money that isn't essential or useful. Spending money on long-distance trips and travel arrangements is a viable option. Those in business must think long term when making investments.

Gemini: You'll see a sharp rise in your finances. There may be chances for those who are employed to make more money or receive a pay raise. Improved profitability and expansion of firm will allow entrepreneurs to earn more money. A favourable moment to make large investments since you may expect to profit handsomely. It's possible to get good outcomes if you're doing research.

Cancer: There can be a lot of politics at work, so professionals need to be on their toes. You'll have the opportunity to alter your job or your profile. To land a job, recent college grads will have to put in some time and effort, and they'll have to hit some brick walls along the way. A transfer order may be issued to anyone working in government. Entrepreneurs will benefit from overseas deals.

Leo: Unpredictability and instability will be the hallmarks of your good fortune. You will have to put in significant effort to achieve success. Your professional life may be fraught with difficulties. People who are seeking for work will find the time to be difficult and demanding. Travelling will cost you money, and you may also make some unwise plans while you're away.

Virgo: The more you use your intuition, the better you will be able to assess the people and situations around you. You'll have to put in the time and effort to establish your worth, whether it's in your career or private life. It will be a good moment for those who enjoy studying complex subjects or conducting research or in insurance industry. Investing money is risky.

Libra: Differences can arise between business partners. You may find yourself in a thoughtful trance. You'll come up with new ideas and strive to put them into practise. You'll have a keen sense of judgement and a desire to take advantage of any opportunity to grow financially. You'll want to promote new policies and ideas to your company and the time is favourable for the same.

Scorpio: This is a fantastic time to look for work as a fresher since you'll get some decent offers. They will also be able to set their conditions and be in leadership of their workplaces. There's a chance for raises and advancements. Your adversaries and rivals will be unable to stand in your way. Students who are studying for competitive exams will also benefit from the favourable timing.

Sagittarius: Individuals with political ambitions will have a good time. You will come into contact with those who have positions of power and leadership, and you will gain their favour. Those who are looking forward to administrative positions may be able to take advantage of this time. A new source of income will emerge from the activities you enjoy. Financial growth will be stable.

Capricorn: Your drive and enthusiasm for your task will increase. You'll go to great lengths to exert your authority in the workplace, and you may be a little rough with your employees. This might have an influence on your professional reputation. You may also want to consider a complete shift in your career path. You should avoid investing in real estate because you run the risk of getting stuck.

Aquarius: You will have a strong sense of self-efficacy and willpower. Dynamic in energy, you'll always be on the lookout for innovative ways to improve your firm. Employees of the government should expect exciting job developments. For individuals who had been seeking for a new employment, there are also opportunities. Some of you may also be required to go to a foreign country for work.

Pisces: Your financial situation might be a source of uncertainty. It's possible that you'll have to make some unexpected purchases. You'll also have a knack for strategizing and scheming. You won't be able to accomplish all of your ambitions, though. You may be able to make some extra cash through unethical means. It's not a good idea to chase after these kinds of profits because they might lead to significant losses in the long run.

